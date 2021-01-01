From lite source
Lite Source LS-23392 Caileb 19" Tall Integrated LED Accent Desk Lamp Antique Brass Lamps Desk Lamps
Lite Source LS-23392 Caileb 19" Tall Integrated LED Accent Desk Lamp FeaturesComes with a metal shadeIntegrated 6.5 watt LED lightingRotary switchCovered under manufacturer 3 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 19"Width: 8-1/4"Depth: 11"Product Weight: 7 lbsShade Height: 2-3/4"Shade Width: 3-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 400Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIWattage: 6.5 wattsVoltage: 110 volts Antique Brass