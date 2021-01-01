From lite source
Lite Source LS-23186 Covington Single Light 29-1/2" Tall Buffet Table Lamp Aged Bronze Lamps Table Lamps
Lite Source LS-23186 Covington Single Light 29-1/2" Tall Buffet Table Lamp FeaturesRequires (1) 150 watt max medium (E27) bulbCapable of being dimmed Product features 3 way switchUL and CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 29-1/2"Width: 15"Shade Height: 11"Shade Diameter: 15"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E27)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 150 wattsWattage: 150 wattsVoltage: 110 volts Aged Bronze