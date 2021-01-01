From lite source
Lite Source LS-22877 Rachelle 25.5" High 1 Light Table Lamp with Light Beige Fabric Shade White Lamps Table Lamps Accent Lamps
Advertisement
Lite Source LS-22877 Rachelle 25.5" High 1 Light Table Lamp with Light Beige Fabric Shade Features:Contemporary styleLamp base made of ceramicIncludes light beige fabric shadeDesigned to cast light in both an upward and a downward directionSocket on / off switchDimensions:Height: 25.5"Width: 15.5"Depth: 15.5"Shade Height: 9.5"Shade Width: 15.5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E27)Bulb Type: Compact FluorescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 23wWattage: 23wVoltage: 110v Accent Lamps White