Lite Source LS-22542 Farren 2 Light Table Lamp with Off-White Fabric Shade Dark Bronze Lamps Table Lamps

Lite Source LS-22542 Farren 2 Light Table Lamp with Off-White Fabric Shade Features:Off-White ShadeDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaMade of MetalUL Rated for Dry LocationLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E27): The E27 (Edison 27mm), Edison Screw (ES). The standard in countries that use 220–240 volts AC domestic power, the E27 are the most common screw-mount size.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E27 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Height: 26.5"Width: 17" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Depth: 10"Switch Location: Base SwitchSwitch Type: On / OffNumber of Bulbs: 2Bulb Base: Medium (E27)Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: Compact FluorescentWattage: 26Watts Per Bulb: 13Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Dark Bronze