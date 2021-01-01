Lite Source LS-19602 Landis 1 Light 14.5" Wide Pendant with Black and Copper Metal Shade Silver Indoor Lighting Pendants

Lite Source LS-19602 Landis 1 Light 14.5" Wide Pendant with Black and Copper Metal Shade Features:1 Year WarrantyUL Listed, ETL Listed for Dry LocationRequires (1) 60W Incandescent Bulb - IncludedCone metal shadeDimensions:Height: 72.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Diameter: 14.5"Shade Diameter: 14.5"Product Weight: 6 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E27)Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 60WTotal Wattage: 60WVoltage: 120VLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E27): The E27 (Edison 27mm), Edison Screw (ES). The standard in countries that use 220–240 volts AC domestic power, the E27 are the most common screw-mount size.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E27 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E27)Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: IncandescentCord Length: 60"Diameter: 14.5"Dimmable: NoETL Rating: Dry LocationHeight: 72.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)LED: NoManufacturer Warranty: 1 Year WarrantyMaterial: MetalNumber of Bulbs: 1Pendant Size: Full Sized PendantsPendant Type: Single PendantProduct Weight: 6 lbsShade Diameter: 14.5"Shade Height: 6.5"Shade Material: MetalUL Rating: Dry LocationVoltage: 120v Silver