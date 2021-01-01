From lite source
Lite Source LS-19383 Island / Billiard Fixture from the Rey Collection Chrome / Frost Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Lite Source LS-19383 Island / Billiard Fixture from the Rey Collection Product Features:Round frosted glass shadesCrafted from metalDesigned to cast light in a downward directionIncludes (3) 60 watt candelabra (E12) incandescent bulbsProduct Dimensions:Height: 36"Width: 27.5"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Watts per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180 Chrome / Frost