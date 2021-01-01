From lite source
Lite Source LS-19371 Pentex 31" Wide LED Chandelier Charcoal Grey Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Lite Source LS-19371 Pentex 31" Wide LED Chandelier FeaturesComes with all mounting hardware requiredComes with a metal shade and diffuserSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated 45 watt LED lightingAdjustable cord includedCovered under manufacturer 3 year warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 58"Maximum Hanging Height: 58"Width: 30-1/2"Depth: 30-1/2"Product Weight: 14 lbsShade Height: 2"Shade Width: 30-1/2"Canopy Height: 2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 3600Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 70CRIWattage: 45 wattsVoltage: 110 volts Charcoal Grey