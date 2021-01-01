From lite source
Lite Source LS-18858 Lavina 3 Light Drum Pendant Polished Steel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Lite Source LS-18858 Lavina 3 Light Drum Pendant Features:Frosted glass shade diffuse and soften lightingMade of MetalDesigned to cast light in a downward directionRequires (3) 60 watt Medium (E26) base bulb (Not Included)Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180Voltage: 120Height: 10"Width: 18"Shade Height: 10"Shade Width: 18"Canopy Width: 7.5"Canopy Width: 7.5"Cord Length: 60"Energy Star: No Polished Steel