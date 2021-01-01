Lite Source LS-18194 Draplin 4 Light 12" Wide LED Multi Light Pendant with Crystal Accents Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

From lite source
Lite Source LS-18194 Draplin 4 Light 12" Wide LED Multi Light Pendant with Crystal Accents Features:Yellow seeded crystal shadesDurable metal canopySuitable for installation in dry locationsIncludes (4) 6 watt Integrated LED moduleDimensions:Height: 71"Width: 11.75"Depth: 11.75"Maximum Height: 71" (including chain / down rods)Shade Height: 3.75"Shade Width: 3.75"Shade Diameter: 3.75"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 4Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: LEDBeam Spread: 360°Watts Per Bulb: 6Wattage: 24Voltage: 120vColor Temperature: 3000kLumens: 1920 Chrome