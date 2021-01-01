From lite source
Lite Source LS-14835 5 Light Up Lighting Chandelier from the Uni Collection Polished Steel / Multi Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Lite Source LS-14835 5 Light Up Lighting Chandelier from the Uni Collection Ceiling LampThis family of vivid and versatile table, floor, and ceiling lamps comes with Polished Steel finish, gooseneck arms, a different colored glass shade (blue, green, red, yellow and white), and a full range dimmer switch. Arms are fully adjustable. ( Also available in All Blue or Frost).40W x5 Incandescent B Type Bulbs(Bulbs Included)E-12 Socket (Candelabra Base)51.5" Height (Max.)26.5" Diameter Fixture4.5" x4" Oval Glass ShadeShade Dimensions: 4.5" x 4" Polished Steel / Multi