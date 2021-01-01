Elkay LRADQ312265 Gourmet 31" Single Basin Drop In Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink 4 Faucet Holes Fixture Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel

Elkay LRADQ312265 Gourmet 31" Single Basin Drop In Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Product Features:Single basin design provides maximum workspaceCovered under limited lifetime residentialConstructed of 18 premium grade stainless steel - guaranteed to never rust or corrodeDrop in installation is a quick and simple processRear drain location increases workspace area in the sink as well as storage space underneathProduct Technologies / Benefits:Sound Deadening: Sound-deadening material minimizes sound and vibration for a quieter time at the sink.Specifications:Height: 6-1/2" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Overall Width: 22" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Overall Length: 31" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Basin Width: 16" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length: 28" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Depth: 6-3/8" (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Installation Type: Drop InNumber of Faucet Holes: 1-5Drain Outlet Connection: 3-1/2"Minimum Base Cabinet Width: 36" Stainless Steel 4 Faucet Holes