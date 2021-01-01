Elkay LRAD252160 Lustertone 25" Drop In Single Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink 2 Faucet Holes (Middle Right) Fixture Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel

Elkay LRAD252160 Lustertone 25" Drop In Single Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink An Elkay Lustertone Classic stainless steel sink looks as great on day 3,000 as it does on day one. The rich, uniform grain is scratch resistant for heavy-duty use, whether it's a kitchen sink or a prep, bar, laundry or commercial sink. Light scratches, which occur with everyday use, naturally blend into the finish of this durable sink with time. Deeper scratches are repairable with an Elkay stainless steel restoration kit.Elkay LRAD252160 Features:Product is ADA compliant when properly installedSink is designed for drop-in installation to make the sink a focal point of your roomSingle bowl gives you uninterrupted space for washing and stacking dishes or other household tasksHighest quality 18- thickness and Type 304 stainless steel for lasting durability, performance and lustrous beautySound-deadening pad(s) minimizes sound and vibration for a quieter time at the sinkMounting clips placed inside the channel before installation mean less time under the sink for an easier installDrain placement provides more usable space on the bottom of the sink and in the cabinet belowThis Elkay product is proudly made in the USAFinish is scratch resistant to heavy-duty useLustrous grain reflects light evenly for high shineElkay LRAD252160 Technologies and Benefits:Sound Deadening: Bottom of sink is sprayed with an undercoating which helps absorb sound, maintain water temperature, reduce vibration, and, prevent condensationElkay LRAD252160 Specifications:Sink Length: 25" (left to right)Sink Width: 21-1/4" (front to back)Sink Height: 6" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions: 21" L x 15-3/4" W x 5-7/8" DFaucet Holes: 0 - 5Faucet Hole Size: 1-1/2"Faucet Centers: 0, 4", or 8" (distance between the installation holes for the faucet handles)Minimum Cabinet Size: 30"Drain Connection: 3-1/2" Stainless Steel 2 Faucet Holes (Middle Right)