Elkay LRAD25040 Gourmet 33" Double Basin Drop In Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink 1 Faucet Hole Fixture Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel

Elkay LRAD25040 Gourmet 33" Double Basin Drop In Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Product Features:Double basin sink with a 50/50 split provides increased versatility for any taskCovered under limited lifetime residentialConstructed of 18 premium grade stainless steel - guaranteed to never rust or corrodeDrop in installation is a quick and simple processRear drain location increases workspace area in the sink as well as storage space underneathProduct Technologies / Benefits:Sound Deadening: Sound-deadening material minimizes sound and vibration for a quieter time at the sink.Specifications:Height: 4" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Overall Width: 22" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Overall Length: 33" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Basin Width: (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Left: 18"Right: 16"Basin Length: (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Left: 14"Right: 13-1/2"Basin Depth: (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Left: 3-7/8"Right: 3-7/8"Installation Type: Drop InNumber of Faucet Holes: 1-4Drain Outlet Connection: 3-1/2"Minimum Base Cabinet Width: 36" Stainless Steel 1 Faucet Hole