Elkay LRAD222265MR2 Gourmet Kitchen Sink 22" x 22" Drop In Single Basin Stainless Steel with 6-1/2" Basins Stainless Steel Fixture Kitchen Sink

Elkay LRAD222265MR2 Gourmet Kitchen Sink 22" x 22" Drop In Single Basin Stainless Steel with 6-1/2" Basins Product Features:Single basin design provides maximum workspaceCovered under Elkay's limited lifetime warranty for residential sinks and 5 year limited warranty for commercial sinksConstructed of 18- stainless steel that provides a durable and easy to clean surfaceDrop In installation is a simple process to make your renovating needs as efficient as possibleRear drain location increases workspace area in the sink as well as storage space underneathAll hardware needed for installation includedProduct Technologies / Benefits:Type 304 Stainless Steel: Elkay uses only the highest quality stainless steel that wont crack, chip, or peel. This stainless steel is non-porous, hygienic, durable and will resist rust and corrosion for a lifetimeSound Guard®: Elkay uses a non-toxic latex based material to undercoat sink bottoms and sides over sound pads which help absorb sound, maintain water temperature, reduce vibration and prevent condensation. The quietest stainless steel sink in the industrySpecifications:Height: 6-1/2" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Overall Width: 22" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Overall Length: 22" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Basin Width: 16" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length: 19" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Depth: 6-3/8" (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Installation Type: Drop InNumber of Faucet Holes: 2Drain Outlet Connection: 3-1/2"Minimum Base Cabinet Width: 27" Stainless Steel Stainless Steel