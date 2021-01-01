From elkay
Elkay LRAD191855R Gourmet 19" Single Basin Drop In Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink No Faucet Holes Fixture Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel
Elkay LRAD191855R Gourmet 19" Single Basin Drop In Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Product Features:Single basin design provides maximum workspaceCovered under limited lifetime residentialConstructed of 18 premium grade stainless steel - guaranteed to never rust or corrodeDrop in installation is a quick and simple processRear drain location increases workspace area in the sink as well as storage space underneathProduct Technologies / Benefits:Sound Deadening: Sound-deadening material minimizes sound and vibration for a quieter time at the sink.Specifications:Height: 5-1/2" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Overall Width: 18" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Overall Length: 19" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Basin Width: 11-1/2" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length: 16" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Depth: 5-3/8" (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Installation Type: Drop InNumber of Faucet Holes: 1-4Drain Outlet Connection: 3-1/2"Minimum Base Cabinet Width: 24" Stainless Steel No Faucet Holes