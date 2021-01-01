Elkay LRAD152255 Lustertone 15" Drop In Single Basin Stainless Steel Bar Sink 3 Faucet Holes Fixture Bar Sink Stainless Steel

Elkay LRAD152255 Lustertone 15" Drop In Single Basin Stainless Steel Bar Sink An Elkay Lustertone Classic stainless steel sink looks as great on day 3,000 as it does on day one. The rich, uniform grain is scratch resistant for heavy-duty use, whether it's a kitchen sink or a prep, bar, laundry or commercial sink. Light scratches, which occur with everyday use, naturally blend into the finish of this durable sink with time. Deeper scratches are repairable with an Elkay stainless steel restoration kit.Elkay LRAD152255 Features:Product is ADA compliant when properly installedFinish is scratch resistant to heavy-duty useDeep scratches are repairableLustrous grain reflects light evenly for high shineSink is designed for drop-in installation to make the sink a focal point of your roomBowl gives you uninterrupted space for washing and stacking dishes or other household tasksHighest quality 18- thickness and Type 304 stainless steel for lasting durability, performance and lustrous beautySound-deadening pad(s) minimizes sound and vibration for a quieter time at the sinkMounting clips placed inside the channel before installation mean less time under the sink for an easier installDrain placement provides more usable space on the bottom of the sink and in the cabinet belowThis Elkay product is proudly made in the USAElkay LRAD152255 Technologies and Benefits:Sound Deadening: Sound-deadening material minimizes sound and vibration for a quieter time at the sink.Elkay LRAD152255 Specifications:Sink Length: 15" (left to right)Sink Width: 22" (front to back)Sink Height: 5-1/2" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions: 11" L x 16" W x 5-3/8" DFaucet Holes: 1 or 3Faucet Hole Size: 1-1/2"Faucet Centers: Single Hole and 8" (distance between the installation holes for the faucet handles)Minimum Cabinet Size: 18"Drain Connection: 3-1/2" Stainless Steel 3 Faucet Holes