From mityvac
LR626 AG4 15V Alkaline 20Batteries Fits 66 606 626 376 177 377 GP377 Full List Below
Advertisement
Two cards of 10 = 20 ea. AG4 LR626 alkaline batteries. Freshly manufactured and date stamped. These AG4 LR626 batteries provide an excellent combination of high energy and continuous voltage supply. Zero % mercury and lead. Premium power source for thousands of electronic devices including: toys, games, watches, key fobs, LED lights, and calculators. AG4 LR626 batteries. Also fits: 606, 626A, L626, LR626, LR626SW, SR626, S626E, S626S, SR626SW, CR626SW, LR66, SR66, SR66SW, CX626, CX66W, TR626W, SB-AW, 280-39, BA, 376, GP376, SP376, V376, GP177, G4A177, V377, D377, GP377, SP377, 377, E377, E377CA, 377A, 377X, 377S, 377/376, E377A, 377BA, 377BP, AG4/377, V377, GP377, AG4, AG-4, AG04, SG4, G4, G4A and others. Three year shelf life. Comes in retail blister pack card packaging designed to keep each battery separated 78545328.