LR44 Batteries AG13 357 high Capacity 15V Button Coin Cell Battery 20pack

High Quality Alkaline BatteriesThis alkaline button cell battery provides long power life and excellent continuous power sources to your device Voltage remains stable even for long periods of discharge, which improves the reliability of equipment that use the battery. Superb characteristics over a wide temperature range Leakage Free & Safe - ISO9001, SGS, safety certificates passed. No leakage during 3 years warranty period. 10pcs well sealed in a card while Each battery is separated packaged to avoid + and - short circuit problem. Multiple Compatibility - Equivalent to other models: LR44CR44SR44,357SR44WAG13G13A76A-76PX76,675,1166aLR44HV13GAGP76A L1154RW82BEPX76SR44SW303SR44S303S357SP303SR44SW Works for: toys, Watches, Cameras, Calculators, Car Security Alarm, Keyless Car Remotes, Computer Equipment (memory backup battery) CMOSFlash, vernier caliper, thermometer, etc