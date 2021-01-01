Elkay LR2522EK Gourmet 25" Single Basin 18-Gauge Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink for Drop In Installations with SoundGuard Technology - eDock Hook

Elkay LR2522EK Gourmet 25" Single Basin 18- Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink for Drop In Installations with SoundGuard Technology - eDock Hook Included Elkay LR2522EK Features:Constructed of 18- T-304 grade stainless steelSingle basin design provides maximum workspaceDesigned for drop in installationsBasin is undercoated and padded to prevent dish clatter and cabinet condensationCenter drain location provides optimal drainage capabilityeDock Hook IncludedCovered under Elkay's limited lifetime residential warrantyProduct Technologies / Benefits:SoundGuard®: Elkay uses a non-toxic latex based material to undercoat sink bottoms and sides over sound pads which help absorb sound, maintain water temperature, reduce vibration and prevent condensation. The quietest stainless steel sink in the industry.eDock: This sink is designed to be used with eDock sink accessories which use magnets to adhere to the sides of the sink where they can hold any of your common kitchen tools; from sponges and soap to dish towels and scrub brushes.Elkay LR2522EK Specifications:Height: 8-1/8" (measured from bottom of sink to top of rim)Length: 25" (measured from left outer rim to right outer rim)Width: 22" (measured from back outer rim to front outer rim)Installation Type: Drop InMinimum Cabinet Size: 30"Faucet Holes: 1 - 5 (holes required for faucet installation)Drain Connection: 3-1/2" Stainless Steel 1 Faucet Hole