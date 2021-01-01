From toto
TOTO LPT754 25" Single Hole Vitreous China Pedestal Bathroom Sink with 1 Pre Drilled Faucet Hole Cotton Fixture Lavatory Sink Pedestal Sets
Advertisement
TOTO LPT754 25" Single Hole Vitreous China Pedestal Bathroom Sink with 1 Pre Drilled Faucet Hole Whitney pedestal lavatory with single hole faucet drilling 25" x 19" vitreous china basin 34" universal height Shown with 8" center faucet drillings Includes: Lavatory basin LT754 with single hole faucet drilling Lavatory pedestal PT754 Pedestal Sets Cotton