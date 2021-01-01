From ren wil
Ren Wil LPT630 Le Single Light 25" Tall White and Gold Block Table Lamp White Lamps Table Lamps
Ren Wil LPT630 Le Single Light 25" Tall White and Gold Block Table Lamp Features This table lamp defines luxury with its simple statement of white and gold The off-white square shade is lined in gold, reflecting the colors in the base (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulb required 3 Way switch Rated for dry locations Dimensions Height: 25" Width: 13" Depth: 13" Shade Height: 10" Shade Width: 13" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 100 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No White