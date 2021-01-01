TOTO LPT241.4 Supreme 22-7/8" Pedestal Bathroom Sink with 3 Faucet Holes Drilled and Overflow - Pedestal Included Ebony Fixture Lavatory Sink Vitreous

TOTO LPT241.4 Supreme 22-7/8" Pedestal Bathroom Sink with 3 Faucet Holes Drilled and Overflow - Pedestal Included Product Features:Oval basin gives a simplistic yet elegant style to the bathroomCovered under Toto's limited 1-year warrantyConstructed of vitreous china providing a classic look and feelDrop-in installation type provides easy and secure installationRear drain location increases area in the sink as well as storage underneathEquipped with overflow drain – works in tandem with the primary drain to prevent an overflow or spillageAll hardware needed for installation includedExtra-secure mounting assemblyToto bathroom sinks provide unmatched performance, durability and reliabilityProduct Technologies / Benefits:CeFiONtect Ceramic Glaze: This innovation, which Toto has trademarked to almost all of their sinks, provides a solution to build-up on the surface of the sink. CeFiONtect seals the porcelain surface with an ionized barrier, creating a super-smooth surface that prevents particles from adhering to ceramic; meanwhile a catalyzed ion barrier actually repels particles away, keeping the toilet looking clean and new for years to come. Whether it is used in a commercial or residential application, CeFiONtect will make sink maintenance a breeze.Product Specifications:Height: 8-1/2" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Overall Width: 19" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Overall Length: 19" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Basin Width: 12-1/2" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length: 15" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Installation Type: Drop InNumber of Faucet Holes: 1Drain Outlet Connection: 1-1/4" Vitreous China Ebony