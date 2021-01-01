From amertac
AmerTac LPL620 4" Wide 3 LED Under Cabinet Swivel One Touch Accent Puck Light White Indoor Lighting Under Cabinet Puck and Button Lights
Advertisement
AmerTac LPL620 4" Wide 3 LED Under Cabinet Swivel One Touch Accent Puck Light It has a simple one-touch on/off button and swiveling head to adjust the light direction. It installs in seconds with the included screw or hooks and loop tape. The slim profile and smooth finish offers a clean, modern design suitable for any decor.Features:Head pivots 30 degrees and swivels 360 degreesOne touch On/Dim/Off operation with ambient light sensorEasy installationRequires 3 AAA batteries (not included)Constructed of durable plasticDimensions:Height: 2-1/4"Width: 3-1/4"Diameter: 3-1/4"Extension: 2-1/4" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Product Weight: 0.24 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: Yes Puck and Button Lights White