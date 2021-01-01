From kwikset corporation
LPE10 Battery and Charger Kit for Canon EOS Rebel T3 T5 T6 T7 Kiss X50 Kiss X70 EOS 1100D EOS 1200D EOS 1300D EOS 2000D Digital Camera
Advertisement
LP-E10 Li-ion Battery for Canon EOS Rebel T3, T5, T6, T7, Kiss X50, Kiss X70, EOS 1100D, EOS 1200D, EOS 1300D, EOS 2000D Digital Camera Battery Specifications - Energy Storage Capacity: 1100mAh /Voltage: 7.4 volts/ WH: 8.1Wh - New fully decoded chip works just like the original.(gives time left and does not need a special charger) Memory free for maximum performance - Absolutely no memory effect so that you can charge battery at anytime - Super Long Time Recording Battery has a one-year warranty - 100% Safety Guarantee: Built with multiple circuit protection (over-charging, short-circuit, high-temperature, and surge protection), and high-quality, fire-resistant construction High quality battery charger is a handy companion for digital shooting. Charger is designed with a fold-able A/C plug that charges your camera / camcorder battery anywhere in the world - Quick charge with automatic constant current control prevents battery from overcharging, short circuit