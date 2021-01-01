From ren wil
Ren Wil LPC4301 Hazelwood 10 Light 52" Wide Linear Chandelier Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Ren Wil LPC4301 Hazelwood 10 Light 52" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from iron(10) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) Incandescent bulbs included Adjustable cord includedUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 120-3/4"Width: 51-1/2"Depth: 21"Wire Length: 108"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 400 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 10Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulbs Included: Yes Satin Nickel