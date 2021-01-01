From ren wil
Ren Wil LPC4266 Mayberry 11"W Vintage Industrial Metal Shade Pendant Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Ren Wil LPC4266 Mayberry 11"W Vintage Industrial Metal Shade Pendant Features Comes with an iron shade Sloped ceiling compatible (1) 40 watt medium (E26) bulb required 60" of adjustable chain included Fixture is not capable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 11" Minimum Height: 60" Maximum Hanging Height: 79" Width: 11" Chain Length: 60" Shade Height: 11" Shade Diameter: 11" Canopy Width: 4" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 40 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Nickel