Kuzco Lighting LP18248 Vega Minor 47-3/8" Wide LED Linear Chandelier White Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kuzco Lighting LP18248 Vega Minor 47-3/8" Wide LED Linear Chandelier FeaturesDurable constructionAdjustable heightConstructed of aluminumSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable 120" cord includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 123-3/8"Width: 47-3/8"Product Weight: 5.1 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 2"Canopy Width: 6-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1282, 1561, 1848, or 930Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 33 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 White