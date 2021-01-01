Lenovo LP1 TWS Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 True Wireless Headphones Touch Control Sport Headset IPX4 Sweatproof In-ear Earphones with Mic 300mAh Charging.

BT 5.0 technology ensures higher data transfer speed, stable and fast connection, and low power consumption. True wireless dual-ear design, left and right earphone channels are separated. It can be used solely or in pairs. Touch control design, no more pressure on your ears. Easy to control music and calls, and activate voice assistant. Built-in Mic on both earbuds with intelligent noise reduction delivers clearer talking sound in stereo mode. A 300mAh charging case can charge and store the earbuds. Supports 12 hours of music playing time in total. 3.5g lightweight and mini size fit well to your ear canal, provides a long time wearing comfort and stability when doing sports.