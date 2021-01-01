Lowrider Clothing & Lowrider Oldies Chicano Gift Lowrider Oldies Red Roses Old School Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Lowrider Oldies is a Chicano art design for old school Chicano and Chicana lowrider lovers. Express your love for lowrider cars and oldies with this Cholo Chicano lowrider gift for men and for women. Lowrider Oldies print is the perfect Chicana and cholo Chicano art gift. On the Design you can see red roses the slogan "Lowrider Oldies". A great old school oldies gift for birthday or Christmas for women and men. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only