From roscoe medical
LowProfile Fixed TV Wall Mount Tilting 15° Dual Wall Plates Mount Bracket for 60102 in LCD LED 4K or Plasma Flat Screen TVs VESA Up to 800 X 800.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Mounts TV only 3.1' From the wall for a clean/low-profile installation Dual wall-plates allows extra wall-mounting locations & Support for extra weight Allows tilt adjustment of 15 for optimal viewing angles. 0.08 thick heavy-gauge steel construction with powder coated black finish for durability. This product has 12 months replacement warranty. We focus on providing quality power Products and excellent customer service. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us directly.