From yshen1
Green Low Voltage Solar Powered Pathway Light
Advertisement
3 Head White Rose flower Solar Light LED Decorative Outdoor Lawn Lamp Before using the switch under the solar panel! Sun a day the sun, automatically charging during the day and night automatically light. Can make your garden full of warm and brilliant Pay attention to keep the solar panels clean, to maximize the effectiveness. 3 Head Sun Rose LightLuminous time: full 8 hours or more, the specific pickup in the day the weatherPackage Include: 1pc solar lights