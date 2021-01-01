From wac lighting

WAC Lighting Low Voltage Round Button Light 12V 20W - Color: Metallics

Description

In bookcases and cabinets, the Low Voltage Round Button Light 12V 20W by WAC Lighting offers a sleek, unobtrusive presence and bright illumination. Set within a durable Cast Aluminum housing, the Clear Glass lens diffuses a clear wash of display lighting. The button light is suitable for surface mounting or, after removal of the outer decorative steel housing, flushmounting. This puck light is available with several lamping options, as well as a variety of trim finishes. Color: Metallics. Finish: Chrome

