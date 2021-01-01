From wac lighting
WAC Lighting Low Voltage Multiple Single Light Housing - Color: White
A simple and effective modern piece, the Low Voltage Multiple Single Light Housing from WAC Lighting adds a bright layer of light to a variety of rooms in your home while taking up minimal space. Mounting within the ceiling, it appears as a flat and square frame made of smooth aluminum. A single mouth-blown glass diffuser rests at the center, holding a single bulb. Able to angle with ease, the light can be directed to a specific part of the room as wished. Shape: Square. Finish: White