Low Vision Paper Notebook: Low Vision Paper Notebook: Low Vision Book, Low Vision Notebook Paper, Cute Halloween Cover, 8.5" x 11", 200 pages (Paperback)

Being able to see the lines is a challenge for some. Now, note taking is made easier even for those who have low vision. The notebook is specifically designed with bold, black lines against white paper for more visibility. It's perfect for work, school or journaling!You'll love our notebook even more with these features and benefits.IT'S BUILT TO LAST- The sturdy cover is made of tough paperback with strong, secure professional trade binding so the pages won't fall out after a few months of use.VERSATILE- With the notebook's thick and disctinct lines, it is ideal for handwriting, composition, notes or even doing math.WELL-CRAFTED INTERIOR- We used only thick, white paper to avoid ink bleed-through. All the lines are printed thick, bold and black to make them easier to recognize.ECONOMICAL DESIGN- You'll have more writing space with 100 sheets, both pages printed.PERFECT SIZE- With its 8.5" x 11" dimensions, almost the same width as A4 but shorter in height, you can squeeze it into a bag with ease. It's the perfect size- easy to carry!INSPIRING COVERS- To top it all, we have an array of cover designs to choose from. Get inspired by our collection of truly creative book covers.We are a small company who stands for quality and aims to provide the best writing experience with our notebooks. Low vision can be limiting when completing tasks but writing should not be one of them. Get this great tool to help you with your note-taking and other writing activities.