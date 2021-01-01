Low Profile Bed

Create a feeling of balance and serenity with the clean mission-style lines of this inspired standard queen-size bed. This transitional bed with a panel headboard and footboard asserts quality and durability that will have you sleeping soundly for years to come! The bed and matching mirror feature traditional shaker slats that give this collection style and a designer touch. Configurable matching chest, dresser, mirror, and nightstand available to update your bedroom to your individual needs. Size: King