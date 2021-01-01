From isabelle & max
Low Loft Twin Metal Bed With Two Storage Steps, No Box Spring Needed,Three Colors Available.(Black With Brown Steps)
Advertisement
The product is made of lead-free steel frame and wooden steps, providing them with enough space under the double mattress, which can be used to build a fort or create a comfortable reading corner.You will love the safety railing that prevents it from falling and the storage steps that are perfect for storing books, toys and spare blankets. Accessory/Fabric Color: Blue