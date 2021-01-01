M-D Building Products Low Dome Top 3-1/2 in. x 90 in. Aluminum Threshold, Gray

The durable low dome top threshold is used in many residential applications. It must be installed with a door sweep or door bottom in order to gain the energy efficiency desired, however does come in different sizes to compensate for many applications. It can be used in situations where the gap between the door and the floor may be uneven. These extremely durable thresholds are built to ensure long life and durability in heavily trafficked areas. MD Building Products offers these commercial thresholds in a variety of sizes with and without UL rating. Color: Gray.