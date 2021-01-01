From highland dunes
Low Appalachia II Premium Gallery Wrapped Canvas - Ready To Hang
Advertisement
Low Appalachia II Premium Gallery Wrapped Canvas - Ready to HangA premium hand stretched gallery wrapped canvas print created to last.Featuring a beveled a solid wood stretcher bar, each piece comes ready to hand5 SIZES AVAILABLE8''X12'' – Overall Size12x18'' – Overall Size24''x36'' – Overall Size32''x48'' – Overall Size40''x60'' – Overall SizeEach piece is made to order.Built to LastEach piece comes ready to hangSolid wood stretcherFade and Water resistantMade domestically Size: 16" H x 27" W x 1" D