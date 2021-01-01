Puroast Low Acid Ground Coffee, Half Caff House Blend, High Antioxidant, 2.5 Pound Bag

70% LESS ACID: Puroast low acid coffee is perfect for every coffee lover, especially those with heartburn, acid reflux and other gastrointestinal issues. However you prefer your coffee, Puroast offers a wide variety of single serve, whole bean and ground coffee selection 7X HIGHER ANTIOXIDANTS: It turns out there is a connection between antioxidant levels and how coffee is heated during roasting. Published research from UC Davis shows that Puroast coffee has 7X the antioxidants of green tea and 5X the antioxidants of leading coffee brands PURE TO THE POUR: From our humble origins in the foothills of the Andes Mountains, Puroast's secret to crafting smooth, rich coffee is rooted in roasting the way that coffee growers do. We roast for quality, not volume, and never use any additives or extractions FEEL BETTER, NEVER BITTER: Take on the daily grind with a smooth, aromatic cup of coffee that tastes great and makes you feel good! Our unique roasting method creates a low-acid blend that won't bother your stomach and has no bitter aftertaste. We also use renewable, clean technology to fire our roasters QUALITY IN EVERY CUP: Not all coffee is created equal. Our high elevation grown coffee beans are sustainably sourced, kosher and chemical/pesticide free, so you can feel great about what you're drinking while gaining relief from coffee-related digestive issues