Fried Chicken & Chalmers Mercantile Lovers I'm 79% Fried Chicken It's What I Eat Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

I'm What I Eat which means I'm About 79% Fried Chicken! Who doesn't love to eat fried chicken? When you eat lots of it, it's as though you change into fried chicken! This design is perfect for the fried chicken eater in your circle of family and friends. A chicken drumstick with white and orange lettering and an orange banner. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only