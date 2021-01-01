LoveRPi Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ Case with Direct GPIO Access - Clear Transparent

RASPBERRY PI 3 B+ CASE FOR MAKERS: Clear transparent case keeps the Raspberry Pi protected while exposing all connectors, ports, and GPIO pins on the board. DURABLE DESIGN: Strong polycarbonate material is shatter resistant unlike acylic cases that crack on impact. EXPANDABLE WITH RIBBON CABLE: Exposed GPIO header enable easy prototyping with breadboards by using Dupont ribbon cables. Put B01L5UKAPI in the search area for compatible wires headers. VENTILATED FOR EXPANSION AND PASSIVE COOLING: Heat is a major problem limiting the performance of the Raspberry Pi 3. The open GPIO header area lets hot performance limiting air to be exchanged with cooler air. BACKWARDS COMPATIBLE: Fits the Raspberry Pi 2, Raspberry Pi B+, Raspberry Pi A+*