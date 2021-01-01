I love my dog designs Lover Pitbull Terrier Dog Animal Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Whether at dog school, on a walk or at the dog park, with this dog outfit you will definitely stand out. Show how much you love your dog with this . Perfect for all dog owners and dog lovers. Ideal gift idea for Christmas, birthday or just like that as a small attention. This design is sure to be a hit with all dog lovers. Look out for other original designs with dog in our brand. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only