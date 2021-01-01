From attoe
Lovely Wired USB Computer Mouse,7 Colors Backlit, Silent Buttons,3200 DPI, for MacBook, Computer PC, Laptop (D.VA) (Pink)
Advertisement
? Lovely Pink D.VA Design? This mouse use popular DVA cartoon design. With 7 colors backlit, the mouse looks very lovely. Good Material?The mouse is made of high quality PVC material. Excellent Gaming Performance with 3200 DPI? This gaming mouse with default 4 DPI levels available from 800 to 3200 DPI. Easily adjust to instantly match mouse speed to different gaming scenarios. Silent Buttons? Silent left and right mouse buttons, Suitable for libraries, conference rooms, coffee shops and other occasions. USB Cable? This mouse uses a high-quality USB cable with a magnetic ring to improve data transmission performance.