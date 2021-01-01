Loveday 2 - Person Drop Leaf Pine Solid Wood Dining Set
Description
Features:Wood from renewable resourcesGood value for moneyMade of solid pine wood.Number of Items Included: 3Number of Benches Included: Number of Chairs Included: 2Upholstery Fill Material: Arms Included: NoBench Seating: NoUpholstered Bench: Leaf Storage Type: Drop LeafTable Shape: RectangularLeaf Included: YesNumber of Leaves: 1Table Top Material: Solid WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Wood Species: PineTable Base Material: Solid WoodBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: PineSeating Material: Solid WoodSeating Material Details: Seat Manufactured Wood Type: Seating Wood Species: PineUpholstered Chair: NoUpholstery Material: Natural Variation Type: Wood Knots;Natural Wood Grain Color VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGloss Finish: NoTable Top Color (Table Top Color: Brown): BrownTable Top Color (Table Top Color: Natural): NaturalTable Base Color (Table Base Color: Gray): GrayTable Base Color (Table Base Color: Natural): NaturalSeating Color (Chair Color: Brown/Gray): Brown/GraySeating Color (Chair Color: Natural): NaturalBreakfast Nook: NoSeating Capacity: Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: 4Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: 2Weight Capacity: 250Table Base Type: Four legChair Back Style: Solid BackOutdoor Use: NoMirrored: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Adjustable Table Height: NoDS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseDS Secondary Product Style: Classic FarmhouseChair Weight Capacity: 250Stain Resistant: NoScratch Resistant: NoCompatible Dining Chair Part Number: FTDH1081 | FTDH1026Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: GSA Approved: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): FIRA Certified: CAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoSCS Certified: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesNFPA Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Organic: Farm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE