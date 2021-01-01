From plaid heart loved tees and gifts
Plaid Heart Loved Tees and Gifts Loved Be Mine Heart Christian Valentines Day Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This valentine design tee will be a great reminder of that day when your heart was full of love, cupid arrows flew around and romantic couples chatted in the restaurant. Valentines day buffalo plaid check pattern love heart makes an excellent gift John 3:16 God so Loved the World Jesus Saves Christian modern Tee faith and Hope in the cross 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only