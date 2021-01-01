From designs direct
Love You Throw Pillow By Designs Direct | Michaels®
Advertisement
Find the Love You Throw Pillow at Michaels. With a fun seasonal yet sentimental design, this lovely throw pillow is an excellent accent piece for your home this Valentine's Day season. The durable stretch material provides great color definition and quality. With a fun seasonal yet sentimental design, this lovely throw pillow is an excellent accent piece for your home this Valentine's Day season. The durable stretch material provides great color definition and quality. Details: Pink 14" x 20" Double-sided print Polyester Spot clean/dry clean only | Love You Throw Pillow By Designs Direct | Michaels®