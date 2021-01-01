Tout Wear Photographer Love Spelled Out in Photography Equipment Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This unique photography graphic is for all of the photogs or amateur shutterbugs who love aperture and to snap photos for fun or as their job. Also great for videographers or students who use DSLR. Cool design that is perfect for anyone who loves photography, is a camera lover or a storyteller. Never lose focus of your passion with this awesome photographer design. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only