ED Ellen DeGeneres Love Solid Duvet Cover Sheet Bonus Set, King, Oyster

Made from a blend of cotton, linen, and lyocell. Lyocell fabric is known to be eco friendly, with environmentally sustainable properties. The advantages of Lyocell include: high moisture absorbency, holds color well, feels soft, breathable and lightweight, extremely durable, resistant to wrinkles and will last through seasons of wear Duvet cover features bottom button closures with four inner corner ties- to help keep the duvet insert in place. Duvet insert not included Includes: One duvet cover, One flat sheet, One fitted sheet, two pillowcases and two shams Dimensions: 92"L x 107"W, 102"L x 108"W, 80"L x 78"W, 21"L x 37"W, 20"L x 40"W