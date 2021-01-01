18"x18" 'Love' Plaid Square Throw Pillow Scarlet - Evergrace

From evergrace
Decorate for Christmas with this Love holiday-themed pillow from Evergrace. LOVE is beautifully crafted with Sherpa applique. Plaid color gives this cozy pillow a cohesive look and makes it the perfect gift for friends and family. Pillow measures 18 inches x 18 inches. Face: 100percent polyester Reverse: 220 gsm Sherpa. Insert filled with 100percent polyester. Machine washable for easy care. Oeko-Tex Certified.