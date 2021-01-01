From banjo instrument player bluegrass musician
Banjo Instrument Player Bluegrass Musician Love Peace Bluegrass Music Player Banjo Instrument Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This Graphic shows a bluegrass banjo with a peace symbol and a red love heart. Awesome for banjo player and bluegrass music lover, who love to play the string instrument. Ideal for country music lover and banjo lover, who love the Irish tradition. This Design influences an awesome occasion for banjo player in a country band or music band. Awesome for music teacher and bluegrass lover, who plays musical instruments in a string band. Awesome when you love acoustic music. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only